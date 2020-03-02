Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Drops By 11.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $103,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,636.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock worth $140,014,479. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

