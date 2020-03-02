Short Interest in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Grows By 5.0%

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Agenus by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.29. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

