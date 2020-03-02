Short Interest in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Increases By 8.3%

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.12 and a beta of 1.39. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $86,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,810 shares of company stock worth $6,631,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,476 shares of the software’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock valued at $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,972 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

