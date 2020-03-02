Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Decreases By 6.1%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

