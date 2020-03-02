Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Decreases By 6.3%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 154,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

