Short Interest in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Decreases By 6.6%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 150,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Audioeye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Audioeye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Audioeye by 106.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 534,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

