Short Interest in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Drops By 7.4%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 7,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,712.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.78. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $28,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after purchasing an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 248,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 789,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 189,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

