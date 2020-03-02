Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Drops By 11.0%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other Cohu news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. On average, analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

COHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.