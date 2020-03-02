Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Declines By 6.0%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 754,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,953,000 after buying an additional 207,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $33.30 on Monday. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
