Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Declines By 6.0%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 754,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,953,000 after buying an additional 207,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $33.30 on Monday. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.