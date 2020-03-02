Short Interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Grows By 5.6%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WATT. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energous by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.38 on Monday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 19,009.41% and a negative return on equity of 139.51%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energous will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

