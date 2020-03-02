Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rises By 9.9%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Insiders have sold 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

