Short Interest in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declines By 6.0%

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 746,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 794,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of LMNR opened at $16.70 on Monday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $298.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $165,831. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Limoneira by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Limoneira by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Limoneira by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

