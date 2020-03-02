Short Interest in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Drops By 6.2%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 782,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NCR has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

