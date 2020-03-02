Short Interest in Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Drops By 6.2%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Neos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.62.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

