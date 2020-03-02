Short Interest in Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Expands By 8.2%

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 30th total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.36.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $172,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

