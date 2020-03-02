Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Drops By 5.9%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 8,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NXPI opened at $113.69 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.