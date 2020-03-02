Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Increases By 9.3%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after buying an additional 905,891 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $16,716,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after buying an additional 677,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after buying an additional 470,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $20.61 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -294.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

