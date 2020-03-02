Short Interest in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Declines By 6.3%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SQBG opened at $0.24 on Monday. Sequential Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

