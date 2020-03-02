Short Interest in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declines By 6.3%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of SFBS opened at $34.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

