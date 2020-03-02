Short Interest in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rises By 5.5%

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of WRI opened at $26.93 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.