Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Drops By 6.2%

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,768,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $239.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.20. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

