Short Interest in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Decreases By 7.5%

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in World Acceptance by 24.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $78.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.24. The company has a market cap of $646.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.26. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.