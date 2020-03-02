Short Interest in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Decreases By 7.1%

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,860,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 24,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after buying an additional 501,510 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Wright Medical Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.20 on Monday. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

