Short Interest in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Decreases By 8.1%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 9,230,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $23.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.