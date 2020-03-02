Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $40.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.33, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

