Sidoti Upgrades Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to “Buy”

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $45.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $925.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Materion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

