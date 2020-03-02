Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives $29.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.