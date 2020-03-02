SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $1,533,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,915,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $1,334,100.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after buying an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,128,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

