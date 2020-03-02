Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Six Flags Entertainment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Six Flags Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of SIX opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 916,075 shares of company stock worth $26,845,665 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

