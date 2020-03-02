SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 5.0% in February

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 884,800 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SKYW stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in SkyWest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SkyWest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

