Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

