Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. HSBC started coverage on Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $19.11 on Friday. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

