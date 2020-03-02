SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

