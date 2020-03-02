Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns “Sell” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reiterated their sell rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Nomura currently has a $49.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.95.

NYSE SQ opened at $83.33 on Thursday. Square has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

