SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 30th total of 4,620,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

SSRM opened at $15.83 on Monday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of -0.29.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

