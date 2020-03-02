Standpoint Research Upgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to “Buy”

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE:EMN opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

