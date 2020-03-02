Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.46.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 1.67. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth about $350,172,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stars Group by 1,371.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,371,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth about $126,558,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.