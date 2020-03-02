Stephens Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $90.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

CVNA opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Carvana has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

