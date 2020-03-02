Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of STL stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,821,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

