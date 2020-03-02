Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Receives $67.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,928 shares of company stock worth $2,080,267 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

