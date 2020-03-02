SunTrust Banks Cuts Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target to $73.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of WYND stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.