SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $12.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.31.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $361.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 71.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 306,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

