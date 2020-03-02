Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

