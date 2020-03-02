Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

