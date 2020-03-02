Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $291.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.44. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

