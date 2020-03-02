Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Raised to

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,256,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $824,277.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares in the company, valued at $35,184,596.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,991 shares of company stock worth $3,609,024. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

