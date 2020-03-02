Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRHC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,219,156.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,256,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,024 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

