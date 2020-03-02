Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,745 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $86,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of TGT opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.