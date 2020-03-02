TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TWODY opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.89. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

