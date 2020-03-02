TD Securities Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWB. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.27.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.93. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$220.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5588827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

